Iceland Inflation At 7-Month Low

7:01a.m.

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's consumer price inflation eased in March to the lowest level in seven months, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Tuesday.

The consumer price index climbed 1.6 percent year-over-year in March, slower than the 1.9 percent stable rate of rise in February.



Moreover, this was the weakest inflation since August last year, when prices had grown 0.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent from February, when increased by 0.7 percent.

The consumer price index less housing cost declined 1.7 percent in March from a year ago and it dropped 0.3 percent from the preceding month.

