Praxair Surface Tech Signs Long-Term Contract To Supply Rolls-Royce

8:53a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Praxair Inc. (PX) said that its Praxair Surface Technologies or PST subsidiary was awarded a long-term contract by aero engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce.



Over the 10-year contract, PST will apply its Tribomet abrasive coatings to rotating components in jet engines of wide-body aircraft. The coatings help prevent frictional heating, increase fuel efficiency and extend component life. The project, which will begin in mid-2017, will be serviced from PST's coating operations in Indianapolis and Weston-super-Mare, England.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

