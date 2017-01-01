Streamline Health Strikes Reseller Agreement With Allscripts

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) Tuesday announced a new reseller agreement to provide its Looking Glass Abstracting and Physician Query software solutions to Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX). Allscripts clients will be benefited to optimize their coding processes and to manage resources more effectively.



Looking Glass platform is intended to deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that enable providers to drive reimbursement in a value-based world.

