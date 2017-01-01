U.S. Dollar Off Early Highs Against Most Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar trimmed its early gains against most major counterparts in the European session on Tuesday.



The greenback was trading lower at 1.0862 against the euro, 0.9837 versus the franc and 110.24 versus the yen, from its early highs of 1.0846, 0.9869 and 110.83, respectively.

The greenback eased to 0.7031 against the kiwi, 1.3389 against the loonie and 0.7612 against the aussie, from its previous 4-day high of 0.7006, near 2-week highs of 1.3414 and 0.7587, respectively.

