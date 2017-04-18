Uber Says Goodbye To Denmark

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Uber is closing its ride-hailing services in Denmark next month, citing upcoming changes in regulations that would make its app unworkable for consumers.

The San Francisco-based company said in a blog post that it will close its services on April 18, 2017, as the new laws currently being proposed in Denmark will not allow drivers to use their privately owned cars for ride sharing. The new laws also require the installation of "expensive old style" taximeters and seat-sensors.



Uber, whose app is used by more than 2,000 drivers and 300,000 riders in Denmark, noted that the installation of taximeters and seat-sensors effectively block the use of modern technology, like smartphones, which can serve the same functions.

However, Uber will retain its presence in Denmark by maintaining a team of 40 engineers based in the city of Aarhus, who help develop Uber technology for the global market.

"For Uber to be available in Denmark again, the proposed regulations need to change. We will work hard and push the government for a new law that will enable hundreds of thousands of Danes to again enjoy the benefits of Uber," the company said.

Uber also advised its riders in Denmark to urge their politicians to create laws that embrace modern technology and will allow Danes to enjoy the benefits of apps like Uber.

Uber halted its operations in Taiwan from early February 2017 after the company faced opposition from the government for recruiting for its transportation service, despite its registration as a software company.

In July 2016, Uber said it was shutting operations in Budapest, Hungary, citing government measures that made it difficult for the company to operate.

