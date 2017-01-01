AstraZeneca Reports New Results Data On SYNAGIS

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca plc.(AZN.L, AZN) announced new results data which evaluated the cost-effectiveness of SYNAGIS (palivizumab) for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) in preterm infants 29-34 weeks gestational age compared to those who did not receive SYNAGIS.



These results, derived from age-specific information on the incidence and cost of RSV hospitalization and cost of SYNAGIS, demonstrated that SYNAGIS may reduce overall costs in infants born at 29-32 weeks gestational age who are <3 months of age over a one-year period. These data were presented as a poster at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy (AMCP) Annual Meeting 2017 in Denver, CO.

RSV prophylaxis with SYNAGIS in preterm infants born at 29-34 weeks gestational age who are >3 months of chronologic age reduced RSV hospitalization outcomes but increased overall costs.1 Children with chronic lung disease of prematurity or hemodynamically significant congenital heart disease were not studied. These populations have risks of severe RSV disease above those observed with otherwise healthy preterm infants.

