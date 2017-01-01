Carnival Corp. Q1 Income Retreats 7%

9:38a.m.

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - Carnival Corp. (CCL.L) released a profit for first quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.

The company said its profit came in at $279 million, or $0.38 per share. This was down from $301 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to $3.79 billion. This was up from $3.65 billion last year.

Carnival Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $279 Mln. vs. $301 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -7.3% -EPS (Q1): $0.38 vs. $0.39 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -2.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q1): $3.79 Bln vs. $3.65 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.8%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.43 - $0.47 Full year EPS guidance: $3.50 - $3.70

