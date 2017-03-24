DGAP-DD: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (english)
10:02a.m.
DGAP-DD: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA english
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
28.03.2017 / 15:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Konstantin Last name(s): von Unger
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Shareholders' Committee
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
b) LEI
549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0006048408
b) Nature of the transaction
Receipt of shares without payment
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 102.70 EUR 1907139.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 102.70 EUR 1907139.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-24; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
28.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Henkel Str. 67 40191 Düsseldorf Germany Internet: www.henkel.de
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
33993 28.03.2017
°