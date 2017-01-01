Ford Invests $1.2 Bln In Three Michigan Facilities

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said Tuesday that it is investing $1.2 billion in three Michigan manufacturing facilities to strengthen its leadership in trucks and SUVs and support the company's expansion to an auto and mobility company.

Ford is investing $850 million in Michigan Assembly Plant to retool the plant to build the all-new Ford Ranger and Ford Bronco. Employees at Michigan Assembly Plant will begin building Ranger at the end of 2018 and Bronco in 2020.



The company also plans to create or retain 130 jobs and invest $150 million to expand capacity for engine components for several vehicles, including Ranger and Bronco, at Romeo Engine Plant in Michigan.

In addition, Ford is investing $200 million for an advanced data center to support the company's expansion to an auto and a mobility company. It is the second of two new data centers Ford is building in Michigan, as the company expects its data usage to increase 1,000 percent - driven by manufacturing and business needs and new mobility services, such as more connected, autonomous and electrified vehicles.

The second new data center will be located at Ford's Flat Rock Assembly Plant, where the company is investing $700 million and adding 700 direct new jobs - announced in January - to create a factory capable of producing high-tech electrified and autonomous vehicles.

