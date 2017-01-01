Report: Yamaha Will Soon Recall Certain Motorcycles

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Yamaha Motor Co. (YAMHF.PK) is planning to recall multiple three-cylinder motorcycle models due to a safety issue with the lower handlebar, Asphalt & Rubber has reported.

According to the report, the stud bolt threads might not have enough thread-locking agent applied to them due to the lower handlebar being improperly painted.



If the handlebar is struck hard enough, the paint on the handlebar holder might be damaged and could in-turn cause enough of a clearance difference on the stud bolt to allow it to loosen itself from engine vibration.

As this could result in the handlebar becoming loose or coming off while riding, it poses a safety hazard to the rider. The remedy for affected machines is to install a new handlebar lower.

According to the report, Yamaha intends to recall the affected models. This includes the 2015-2017 Yamaha FJ-09, 2014-2017 Yamaha FZ-09, and 2016-2017 Yamaha XSR900 motorbikes.

Yamaha and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are expected to announce the recall in the next few weeks, according to the report.

