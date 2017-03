NATO-Russia Council Meeting On Thursday

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - An ambassadorial level meeting between NATO and the Russian government will take place on March 30 at NATO headquarters in Brussels.



This was announced by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg Tuesday.

He said he invited the ambassadors to the meeting after consultations with the members of the NATO-Russia Council.

