Downing FOUR VCT plc 28 March 2017 Offer for Subscription - Generalist Over-allotment facility

The Board of Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that, in view of investor demand, it has agreed to utilise the over-allotment facility of £10 million in respect of the Offer for Subscription for Generalist Shares that launched on 8 December 2016 ("Generalist Offer"). This extends the capacity of the Generalist Offer from £20 million to £30 million.

The Board has also indicated that it intends to utilise the overallotment facility in respect the Offer for Subscription for Healthcare Shares that launched on 8 December 2016 ("Healthcare Offer"), also launched on 8 December 2016, should it be required.



Both the Generalist and Healthcare Offers in respect of the 2016/17 tax year will close on 5 April 2017 at 3pm (unless fully subscribed earlier). The offers in respect of the 2017/18 tax year are scheduled to close on at 3pm on 30 September 2017.

