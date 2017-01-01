NBC Getting Rid Of Tape Delays For Olympics

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NBC announced Tuesday that it will broadcast all events live across all time zones in the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang County, South Korea.

"Nothing brings America together for two weeks like the Olympics, and that communal experience will now be shared across the country at the same time, both on television and streaming online," said Jim Bell, president of NBC Olympics production and programming. "That means social media won't be ahead of the action in any time zone, and as a result, none of our viewers will have to wait for anything. This is exciting news for the audience, the advertisers, and our affiliates alike."



In 2016 Summer Olympics, NBC broadcasted most of the events live, but insisted on tape delays on few popular events like competitions with big-name athletes and the opening ceremonies.

On most nights of the 2018 Olympic Winter Games, the primetime broadcast will begin at 8 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. CT, 6 p.m. MT, and 5 p.m. PT, the company said in a statement.

NBC announced last month that Mike Tirico will serve as the host of the primetime program for NBC's coverage of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games.

