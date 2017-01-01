Japan Retail Sales Gain 0.2% On Month In February

8:21p.m.

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in February, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday.



Advertisement

That missed forecasts for 0.3 percent but was unchanged from the January reading following a downward revision from 0.5 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales added just 0.1 percent - again shy of expectations for 0.7 percent and down from 1.0 percent in the previous month.

Sales from large retailers sank an annual 2.7 percent versus forecasts for a fall of 1.8 percent after sliding 1.1 percent a month earlier.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



