GM Rejects Dual-class Structure Proposal From Greenlight Capital

03/28/17

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) said it rejected a non-binding proposal that Greenlight Capital intends to submit for a vote at GM's 2017 annual meeting of shareholders. The proposal relates to eliminating the dividend on the existing GM common stock and distributing an unprecedented new dividend-focused security, thereby creating a dual-class common stock structure. In connection with its proposal, Greenlight has also nominated a slate of four candidates for election to GM's Board of Directors.

After evaluating Greenlight's nominees, including the connection between Greenlight's nominations and its dual-class stock proposal, General Motors said that its Board has unanimously determined not to recommend any of Greenlight's nominees for election to the Board.

"For seven months, we've extensively reviewed the proposed dual-class structure, as well as other capital allocation strategies, and concluded that continuing to execute our strategy and adhering to our current disciplined capital allocation framework is the best path to deliver increased value,"said Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO.



Advertisement

Earlier today, Greenlight Capital announced a Plan that it believes would unlock substantial value for General Motors shareholders without changing GM's business strategy, capital allocation priorities or financial policy. The Plan would split GM's common stock into two classes: one that would receive the current dividends and one that would participate in the remaining earnings and cash flows and future growth of the Company. Greenlight believes that adopting the Plan would lower GM's cost of capital, improve its financial flexibility, and unlock between $13 billion and $38 billion of shareholder value.

David Einhorn, President of Greenlight, said: "As significant, long-term shareholders, we believe in GM's strong earnings potential. Our Plan would unlock significant value and lower GM's cost of capital. It would provide the Company complete strategic flexibility without adding any default, refinancing, or balance sheet risk. We encourage our fellow GM shareholders to carefully review the presentation and to urge GM's management and Board to adopt this compelling Plan."

Meanwhile, General Motors said its Board and management are confident that eliminating the dividend on the existing GM common stock and distributing the proposed new "dividend security" creates an unacceptable level of risk and would not serve the best interests of GM shareholders.

General Motors noted that elimination of the dividend on GM's existing common stock would likely lead to selling pressure by a significant universe of institutional owners and cause concern and confusion among retail holders, resulting in downward pressure on its share price.

The company stated that distribution of a large volume of an unprecedented security that has no established market depth or liquidity would likely also lead to selling pressure on the proposed "dividend security," resulting in likely depressed pricing for the new security; and

According to the company, the proposed structure could create complex governance challenges, requiring the Board and management to consider and respond to divergent expectations and interests of owners of two distinct classes of stock in GM's strategic and capital allocation decision making.

Earlier this year, prior to the Opel/Vauxhall announcement, GM announced that it expects to deliver full-year 2017 EPS-diluted and EPS-diluted-adjusted of $6.00-$6.50; maintain or improve EBIT-adjusted and EBIT-adjusted margins; and generate higher revenues, compared to 2016. GM also indicated that it expects to generate about $15 billion in automotive operating cash flow and about $6 billion in adjusted automotive free cash flow.

The GM Board had approved an additional $5 billion in common stock repurchases under the company's existing share repurchase program. The new authorization brings the total share repurchase program to $14 billion since it was announced in March 2015. This increase in stock repurchases serves as further evidence of GM's commitment to driving shareholder value through strong cash returns to its owners enabled by strong business results. GM expects to return approximately $7 billion in cash to shareholders in 2017, bringing total cash returns to shareholders to approximately $25 billion since 2012.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



