Mar 29, 12:11 a.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
Bank of America US0605051046

BofA Fined $45 Mln For Foreclosure Tactics Used Against California Couple

03/28/17

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - A bankruptcy judge issued a $45 million fine against Bank of America Corp. (BAC), calling the bank's treatment of a California couple who fought to save their home "brazen" and "heartless," according to reports

Advertisement

Judge Christopher Klein of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Sacramento reportedly said the bank's mortgage modification process and mistaken foreclosure on Erik and Renee Sundquist's home left them in "a state of battle-fatigued demoralization."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! What can newratings do better?