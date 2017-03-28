Asian Markets Mostly Higher

03/28/17

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Wednesday, tracking the positive lead overnight from Wall Street after data showed that U.S. consumer confidence rose to a sixteen-year high in March. Higher crude oil prices also lifted investor sentiment.

Nevertheless, investors are cautious as they await the start of the Brexit process today. UK Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to trigger Article 50 later on Wednesday, which would begin the Brexit process. The UK government will deliver a letter to the European Council president Donald Tusk, the mechanism for starting the Brexit process.

The Australian market is extending gains from the previous session, following the positive lead overnight from Wall Street and firm commodity prices.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 41.20 points or 0.71 percent to 5,862.40 and the broader All Ordinaries Index is up 37.70 points or 0.64 percent to 5,898.10.

In the mining sector, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals are adding almost 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is rising more than 1 percent.

In the banking space, ANZ Banking, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.8 percent to 1.1 percent.

Oil stocks are also higher after crude oil prices rallied overnight. Woodside Petroleum is adding more than 1 percent, while Oil Search and Santos are rising almost 1 percent each.



Origin Energy has signed two deals to supply gas to French energy giant Engie's Pelican Point power plant in South Australia. Shares of Origin Energy are advancing more than 1 percent.

Meanwhile, gold miners are lower as gold prices dipped slightly overnight. Newcrest Mining is down almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is losing more than 1 percent.

Radio Rentals, owned by Thorn Group, is facing a class action lawsuit based on claims that its appliance rental deals have hurt up to 200,000 customers to the tune of up to A$50 million. Shares of Thorn Group are losing almost 5 percent.

In the currency market, the Australian dollar is higher against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7632, up from US$0.7610 on Tuesday.

The Japanese market has pared its early gains and is flat in choppy trade, with several companies trading without rights to the next dividend payment. Investors also digested weaker-than-expected Japanese retail sales data.

In late-morning trades, the Nikkei 225 Index is losing 4.44 points or 0.02 percent to 19,198.43, after rising to a high of 19,251.30 in early trades.

Among the major exporters, Sony is rising more than 3 percent, Panasonic is advancing almost 3 percent, Toshiba is up almost 2 percent and Canon is adding almost 1 percent.

The Nikkei business daily reported that Toshiba's board has approved Westinghouse's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the U.S.

Automaker Toyota is lower by more than 1 percent, while Honda is advancing more than 1 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is advancing almost 1 percent and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is up 0.2 percent each.

In the oil space, Inpex is higher by more than 2 percent and JX Holdings is rising almost 4 percent.

Among the other major gainers, Kansai Electric Power is gaining almost 12 percent, Tokyo Electric Power is rising almost 6 percent and Tokuyama Corp. is higher by almost 5 percent.

On the economic front, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said that retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in February. That missed forecasts for 0.3 percent but was unchanged from the January reading following a downward revision from 0.5 percent.

Japan will also see March results for the small business confidence index today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the lower 111 yen-range on Wednesday.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore and Indonesia are also higher, while Shanghai, Taiwan and Malaysia are lower.

On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Tuesday following the release of a report from the Conference Board showing an unexpected improvement in consumer confidence in the month of March to a sixteen-year high. With the upward move on the day, the Dow snapped an eight-session losing streak.

The Dow climbed 150.52 points or 0.7 percent to 20,701.50, the Nasdaq rose 34.77 points or 0.6 percent to 5,875.14 and the S&P 500 advanced 16.98 points or 0.7 percent to 2,358.57.

The major European markets also moved to the upside on Tuesday. While the German DAX Index shot up by 1.3 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.7 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Crude oil futures rallied Tuesday amid news that Libya has halted the pipeline from its biggest field. Crude for May delivery climbed $0.64 or 1.3 percent to $48.37 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

