Pound Falls Against Majors

1:00a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The pound fell to nearly a 2-1-/2-month low of 137.59 against the yen and an 8-day low of 1.2376 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 138.39 and 1.2451, respectively.

Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the pound dropped to near 2-week lows of 0.8735 and 1.2284 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8683 and 1.2357, respectively.

If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 136.00 against the yen, 1.22 against the greenback, 0.88 against the euro and 1.21 against the franc.

