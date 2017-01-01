Delta, Korean Air To Implement Trans-Pacific JV Arrangement

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Delta Air Lines (DAL) announced Wednesday that it has reached an agreement with Korean Air to implement a joint venture arrangement that will grow trans-Pacific network and boost competition between the U.S. and Asia.

The airlines signed a memorandum of understanding to implement a joint venture arrangement, subject to regulatory approvals.



Under the deal, the companies would create a fully integrated trans-Pacific joint venture arrangement, with both airlines sharing the costs and revenues on flights and coordinating schedules for seamless, convenient connections.

The combined network will serve more than 290 destinations in the Americas and more than 80 in Asia. It will provide customers of both airlines with more travel choices than ever before.

Upon the signing of the final joint venture deal, Delta and Korean Air will work together to implement all aspects of the enhanced co-operation including expanded codesharing, frequent flyer programs and joint growth in the trans-Pacific market, the companies said.

Delta will be launching new nonstop service between Atlanta and Seoul in June 2017, a flight that complements Korean Air's existing service.

At the same time Korean Air will continue to expand its U.S. - Korea network in summer 2017 with the introduction of a third roundtrip between Los Angeles and Seoul, as well as a second flight between San Francisco and Seoul.

