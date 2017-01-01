Australian Dollar Rises Against Majors

1:22a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.

The Australian dollar rose to a 5-day high of 1.4123 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.4159.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie advanced to 6-day highs of 0.7657 and 85.17 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7633 and 84.85, respectively.

Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the aussie climbed to an 8-day high of 1.0925 and a 1-week high of 1.0241 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0882 and 1.0216, respectively.

If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.39 against the euro, 0.77 against the greenback, 86.00 against the yen, 1.10 against the kiwi and 1.03 against the loonie.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

