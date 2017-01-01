Mar 29, 3:13 a.m., New York
Euro Falls Vs Most Majors Ahead Of German Import Price Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis releases German import price index for February at 2:00 am ET Tuesday. The import prices are seen rising 0.4 percent on month, following a 0.9 percent growth in March.

The euro fell against the greenback, franc and the yen but held steady against the pound before the data.

The euro was valued at 1.0810 against the greenback, 1.0726 against the franc, 0.8717 against the pound and 120.13 against the yen as of 1:55 am ET.

