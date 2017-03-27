DGAP-DD: Lifespot Capital AG (english)
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
29.03.2017 / 10:04 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Name and legal Empl communication & capital UG form: (haftungsbeschränkt)
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Empl Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Lifespot Capital AG
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0DNBJ4
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 0.20 EUR 42000.0 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 0.20 EUR 42000.00 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-27; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
