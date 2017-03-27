DGAP-DD: Lifespot Capital AG (english)

DGAP-DD: Lifespot Capital AG english

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal Empl communication & capital UG form: (haftungsbeschränkt)

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status



Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Andreas Last name(s): Empl Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Lifespot Capital AG

b) LEI

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0DNBJ4

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.20 EUR 42000.0 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.20 EUR 42000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-27; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

