Asian Shares Follow Wall Street Higher

4:31a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks rose on Wednesday as the yen weakened on downbeat retail sales data and oil extended overnight gains, buoyed by disruptions to Libyan crude production and a more positive OPEC attitude towards extending production cuts.

The dollar held gains in the wake of better-than-expected consumer sentiment data and upbeat comments from Federal Reserve officials. The British pound suffered fresh losses after British Prime Minister Theresa May signed the official letter invoking Article 50 of the Lisbon treaty.

Chinese shares fell slightly amid concerns about liquidity and tighter regulation to curb speculation in the housing market. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 11.63 points or 0.36 percent to 3,241.31. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was marginally higher at 24,365 in late trade.

Japanese shares closed marginally higher as gains in energy stocks were offset by losses in the banking and realty sectors. While the yen continued to slide, retail sales data disappointed investors. Sales rose 0.2 percent in February from the previous month, official data showed, missing forecasts for 0.3 percent growth.



The Nikkei average closed up 14.61 points or 0.08 percent at 19,217.48 while the broader Topix index fell 0.18 percent to 1,542.07. Exporters turned in a mixed performance, with Sony and Panasonic climbing about 3 percent, while Toyota Motor shed 1.5 percent.

Toshiba rose 0.9 percent on a Nikkei report that its board has approved Westinghouse's Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the U.S.

Oil explorer Inpex Corp gained 1.3 percent and JX Holdings advanced 1.9 percent after oil futures rose more than 1 percent overnight on news that Libya has halted the pipeline from its biggest field.

Australian shares moved higher across the board, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closing 52.30 points or 0.90 percent higher at 5,873.50. The broader All Ordinaries index jumped 50.30 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 5,910.70.

While miners BHP Billiton, Fortescue and Rio Tinto rose between 0.3 percent and 0.7 percent, the big four banks ended up more than 1 percent each.

Origin Energy rallied 2.2 percent after it signed two deals to supply gas to French energy giant Engie's Pelican Point power plant in South Australia. Oil Search, Woodside Petroleum and Santos all rose about 1 percent.

Fairfax Media advanced 2.8 percent after reports that TPG had acquired a stake of up to 4.9 percent in the media group. Shares of Thorn Group plunged 11.7 percent after Maurice Blackburn Lawyers lodged a class action against the practices of its unit Radio Rentals.

Seoul stocks ended a tad higher despite foreign investors and domestic institutions offloading shares. The benchmark Kospi inched up 3.67 points or 0.17 percent to 2,166.98.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 68.34 points or 0.97 percent to 7,133.57 after strong leads from the U.S. and Asia. While Fletcher Building, Air New Zealand and A2 Milk climbed about 4 percent each, Metro Performance Glass tumbled more than 4 percent.

India's Sensex was rising 0.3 percent as the much-awaited GST Bill discussion started in the Lok Sabha. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was climbing 0.7 percent and Singapore's Straits Times index was up 0.8 percent, while the Taiwan Weighted slipped 0.2 percent and Malaysia's KLSE Composite was losing 0.3 percent.

Overnight, U.S. stocks rose notably as oil prices moved higher due to an outage in Libya and a report showed consumer confidence in March hit its highest level in 16 years.

The Dow gained 0.7 percent to snap an eight-session losing streak, while the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

