DAX Extends Gains As Investors Shrug Off Brexit Risk

5:32a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks extended gains from the previous session on Wednesday as the euro fell against the dollar after upbeat comments from Federal Reserve officials and investors braced for Britain beginning the formal process of leaving the European Union.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday signed the historic letter invoking Article 50 that will be sent to the European Union later today. There will be a two-year negotiating window before Britain actually leaves the bloc.

The benchmark DAX was up 59 points or 0.49 percent at 12,208 in opening deals after rallying 1.3 percent the previous day.



Siemens shares advanced 1.5 percent. The company plans to keep the majority stake in its healthcare unit Healthineers after an IPO or spin-off, CEO Joe Kaeser told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview.

Deutsche Bank rose over 1 percent after its U.K. subsidiary Deutsch DB Group Services agreed to pay a record $775 million in fines for rigging interest rates in a multi-bank conspiracy.

Volkswagen gained 1.5 percent. The automaker would recall more than 572,000 vehicles in china to address a potential problem caused by panoramic sunroofs, the country's quality regulator said.

Drugmaker Stada rose half a percent after confirming its 2017 outlook.

Internet services company Scout24 fell as much as 5.5 percent despite posting record 2016 results.

On a light day on the economic front, German import prices increased at the fastest pace in nearly six years in February, figures from Destatis showed.

Import prices climbed by 7.4 percent year-on-year in the month, the highest rise since April 2011, when prices surged 7.6 percent.

At the same time, export prices climbed 2.5 percent, faster than January's 1.8 percent increase.

