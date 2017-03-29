DGAP-News: AURELIUS publishes its 2016 annual report (english)

5:36a.m.

AURELIUS publishes its 2016 annual report

^ DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Final Results AURELIUS publishes its 2016 annual report

29.03.2017 / 11:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

AURELIUS publishes its 2016 annual report

- Provisional figures confirmed: total consolidated revenues increase by 44 percent to EUR 2.9 billion

- Operating performance positive despite the sale of profitable and the acquisition of unprofitable Group entities

- Fiscal year 2016 characterized by eight company acquisitions and seven exits

- Dividend proposal of EUR 2.00 per share; increase possible in the event of additional successful exits before the annual general meeting; expansion of share buybacks

- Solid balance sheet figures and further increase in net asset value to EUR 1.4 billion

- Positive outlook for the current 2017 fiscal year



Advertisement

Munich, March 29, 2017 - AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE000A0JK2A8) published its 2016 annual report today and can show further robust growth. Total consolidated revenues increased by 44 percent to EUR 2,892.3 million in fiscal year 2016 (2015: EUR 2,013.3 million). Consolidated revenues on an annual basis exceeded EUR 3 billion and reached EUR 3,066.3 million.

Operating performance positive despite the sale of profitable and the acquisition of unprofitable Group entities

Operating EBITDA reflects the overall good development in most subsidiaries and amounted to EUR 114.0 million (2015: EUR 123.2 million) despite the sale of profitable Group subsidiaries and the acquisition of unprofitable subsidiaries. EBITDA for the combined group reached EUR 148.4 million after EUR 266.1 million in the prior year. The decrease can be largely attributed to the lower income from the reversal of negative goodwill from capital consolidation ("bargain purchase") compared to the prior year.

Eight company acquisitions and seven sales characterize the 2016 fiscal year

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities acquired a total of eight Group entities in the 2016 fiscal year. Reuss-Seiffert & Hammerl, a manufacturer of consumables for the concrete construction industry, and Conaxess Trade, an exclusive distributor for consumer goods, were acquired effective January 1, 2016. The purchases of Calumet Photographic, a multi-channel retailer for all things related to photography, as well as Working Links, the leading provider of professional and social rehabilitation services in the United Kingdom, were carried out in June 2016. Four of the eight acquisitions were effected as part of the strategic add-on acquisitions to strengthen existing subsidiaries: The cloud business CMC (Colt Managed Cloud) of Colt Group S.A., the commercial activities of the Abelan Group, the British Hospital Group, and the BSB Group. Income from the reversal of negative goodwill from capital consolidation from the eight business acquisitions amounted to a total of EUR 69.7 million (2015: EUR 176.8 million).

With a total of seven company sales, including fidelis HR, a provider for the outsourcing of human resource services, the Tavex Group, the Berentzen Group AG, and Dutch brightONE IT Services BV, income was generated in the 2016 fiscal year from exits in excess of the carrying amount of EUR 43.9 million (2015: EUR 29.4 million) as well as cash allocations in an amount considerably greater than EUR 100 million.

Dividend proposal of EUR 2.00 per share, increase possible in the event of additional successful exits before the annual general meeting and expansion of share buybacks

Due to the solid operating performance as well as the successful company disposals of the past year, the Company's Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose a dividend distribution in the total amount of EUR 2.00 per share (2015: EUR 2.45) at the annual general meeting to be held on June 21, 2017. The base dividend was increased to EUR 1.00 per share (2015: EUR 0.90), while the additional special dividend is to be likewise EUR 1.00 per share (2015: EUR 1.55) and would be correspondingly increased in the event of additional successful company sales before the 2017 annual general meeting.

Two share buyback programs were set up in 2016 and at the beginning of 2017 with which AURELIUS shares worth up to EUR 52 million in the aggregate can be repurchased so that the shareholders can participate even more in the successful development of the business.

Solid balance sheet figures and further increase in net asset value to EUR 1.4 billion

At year-end 2016, the AURELIUS Equity Opportunities Group had cash and cash equivalents in the amount of EUR 416.4 million at its disposal (December 31, 2015: EUR 550.2 million). The consolidated equity ratio was 27 percent at the reporting date December 31, 2016 (December 31, 2015: 28 percent).

The net asset value of Group entities increased to EUR 1,420.9 million in the reporting period (December 31, 2015: EUR 1,252.7 million).

Positive outlook for the current 2017 fiscal year

"We also expect growth for 2017 as a result of the acquisition of interesting and promising companies that will further strengthen our portfolio. We will continue to hold ourselves to our strict investment criteria with respect to future acquisitions and take advantage of arising opportunities with manageable investment totals and high growth potential to generate profits. We once again expect at least six company acquisitions and two to three company sales in 2017", says Dr. Dirk Markus, Chairman of the Executive Board of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities. "With the purchase of the European business of Office Depot, the largest takeover in the Company's history, and Wex Photographic, the leading photography retailer in the United Kingdom, we have already successfully completed two company acquisitions this year."

A teleconference will be held in English at 2 p.m. today, Wednesday, March 29, 2017, with the AURELIUS Executive Board for interested investors and representatives of the press. Please send an e-mail to investor@aureliusinvest.de if you would like to register for this event.

Key figures

(in EUR millions) 1/1-12/31- 1/1-12/31- /2016 /2015 Total consolidated revenue ¹'² 2,892.3 2,013.3 Consolidated revenues (annualized) ² 3,066.3 2,960.4 Total consolidated EBITDA ¹'² 148.4 266.1 - of which bargain purchase 69.7 176.8 - of which restructuring and non-recurring 79.2 63.3 expenses - of which sale of subsidiaries in excess of 43.9 29.4 their carrying amount Operating EBITDA of the combined group 114.0 123.2 Consolidated profit or loss ¹'² 10.5 155.4 Total earnings per share (diluted in EUR) 0.42 4.94 Cash flows from operating activities ¹'²¹ 1.1 138.0 Cash flows from investing activities ¹'² 26.6 16.9 Free cash flow ¹'² 27.7 154.9 12/31/201- 12/31/201- 6 5 Assets 1,796.6 1,924.9 of which cash and cash equivalents 416.4 550.2 Liabilities 1,310.1 1,387.3 of which financial liabilities 366.2 346.5 Equity ³ 486.5 537.6 Equity ratio ³ (in %) 27.1 27.9 Number of employees at the reporting date 21,806 22,898 1) The prior-year consolidated statement of comprehensive income and the consolidated statement of cash flows was adjusted for comparison purposes according to the provisions set forth under IFRS 5 and IFRS 3.45 ff. 2) From continuing operations. 3) Incl. non-controlling interests. 4) The year-ago figures in the consolidated statement of financial position have been adjusted based on the provisions set forth under IFRS 3.45 ff.

Net Asset Value of AURELIUS Group entities (in EUR millions)

Group entities NAV as of 12/31/2016 IT Services and Systems 255.4 Chemicals 159.6 Education and Training 114.1 Health and Beauty Care 64.0 Retail and Consumer Goods 193.7 Construction 48.2 Industrial 269.0 Hospitality 45.8 Other 271.1 Total 1,420.9 ABOUT AURELIUS AURELIUS Group is a pan-European asset manager with offices in Munich, London, Stockholm and Madrid. Over the last ten years AURELIUS has grown from a local turnaround investor to an international multi-asset manager investing in a wide range of sectors and across the capital structure.

AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA (ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8, Ticker Symbol: AR4) represents the listed entity within the AURELIUS Group that focusses on investing in Special Situations and MidMarket transaction opportunities. AURELIUS Equity Opportunities currently has 23 portfolio companies located across Europe which employ around 25,000 people and generate annual revenues of more than EUR 4.0 billion. The shares of AURELIUS Equity Opportunities are traded on all German stock exchanges.

With its group charity AURELIUS Refugee Initiative, AURELIUS provides comprehensive support for refugees on their way towards a better life.

To find out more, visit www.aureliusinvest.com

CONTACT AURELIUS Group Anke Banaschewski Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Phone: +49 (89) 544799-0 Fax: +49 (89) 544799-55 E-Mail: investor@aureliusinvest.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

29.03.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities SE & Co. KGaA Ludwig-Ganghofer-Straße 6 82031 Grünwald Germany Phone: +49 (0)89 544 799-0 Fax: +49 (0)89 544 799-55 E-mail: info@aureliusinvest.de Internet: www.aureliusinvest.de ISIN: DE000A0JK2A8 WKN: A0JK2A Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market in Frankfurt

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

559511 29.03.2017

°

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



