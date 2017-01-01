CAC 40 Rises On Firm Wall Street Lead

5:53a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares rose on Wednesday, with higher oil prices and positive cues from the U.S. and Asia lending support on a light day on the corporate and economic front.

Gains remained limited as investors awaited the start of the process of the UK's exit from the EU.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 15 points or 0.30 percent at 5,061 in opening deals after gaining 0.6 percent in the previous session.

Among top performers, energy major Engie rallied 2.5 percent after announcing it would return its Pelican Point plant in South Australia to full capacity.

In economic releases, French consumer sentiment remained unchanged in March, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed. The headline index came in at 100 in March, the same as in February and in line with expectations.

