+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+



|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer | | |of existing shares to which voting rights | GOLDPLAT PLC | |are | | |attached: (ii) | |

|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | x |

|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments | | |which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to | | |which voting rights are attached | |

|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic | | |effect to qualifying financial instruments | |

|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | |

|Other: | |

|3. Full name of person(s) subject to | | |the | HARGREAVE HALE LIMITED | |notification obligation: (iii) | |

|4. Full name of shareholder(s) | DISCRETIONARY CLIENTS | | (if different from 3.):(iv) | |

|5. Date of the transaction and date | | |on | 27 MARCH 2017 | |which the threshold is crossed or | | |reached: (v) | |

|6. Date on which issuer notified: | 28 MARCH 2017 |

|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed | | |or | 5% | |reached: (vi, vii) | |

+--------------------------------------------+---------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +-------------------------------------------------------------------+----------++-------------------------------------------------------------------+----------++-------------------------------------------------------------------+----------++-------------------------------------------------------------------+----------++-------------------------------------------------------------------+----------++-------------------------------------+-----------------------------+----------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------++-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ----+ |8. Notified details: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ----+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +------------+-------------------+--------------------------------------------- ----+



|Class/type |Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering

|of |to the triggering |transaction

|shares |transaction |

|if possible |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting|% of voting

|using |of |of |of shares |rights |rights

|the ISIN |Shares |Voting +------+---------+------+---------+------+----

|CODE | |Rights |Direct|Indirect |Direct|Indirect |Direct|Indirect| | | | | | |(xi) |(xii) | |

|GB00B0HCWM45| | | | | | | |

| |7,775,000|7,775,000| |8,400,000| |8,400,000|

| | | | | | | | |

| | +---------+---------+----------------+----------------+----------- ----+----+| +------------+---------+---------+------+---------+------+---------+------+---- ----+|5.0167% || +------------+---------+---------+------+---------+------+---------+------+---- ----+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ----+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ----+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+----------+--------------------+-------------------+----------- ----+



|Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting

|financial |date |Conversion Period |rights that may be |rights

|instrument |(xiii) |(xiv) |acquired if the |

| | | |instrument is |

| | | |exercised/ |

| | | |converted. |

| | | | |

| +--------------+----------+--------------------+-------------------+----------- ----+| +--------------+----------+--------------------+-------------------+----------- ----+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ----+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ----+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-------------+---------+----------+----------+-----------+-------------------- ----+



|Type of |Exercise |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of |% of voting rights

|financial |price |date |Conversion|voting |xx)

|instrument | |(xvii) |period |rights |

| | | |(xviii) |instrument |

| | | | |refers to |

| | | | | |

| | | | | |Nominal

| | | | |

| | | | | | |

(xix,|| +-------------+---------+----------+----------+-----------+----------------+--- ----+|Delta |+----------------+-------+| +-------------+---------+----------+----------+-----------+----------------+--- ----+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ----+ |Total (A+B+C) | +----------------------------------------+------------------------------------- ----+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +----------------------------------------+------------------------------------- ----+ |8,400,000 |5.0167% | +----------------------------------------+------------------------------------- ----+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the| |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8,350,000 of these shares are held in a unit trust operated by Marlborough | |Fund Managers Ltd, for whom Hargreave Hale Ltd manages the portfolio of | |investments on a discretionary basis. The remaining shares are held on behalf | |of other discretionary clients. | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+



|10. Name of the proxy holder: | |

|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | | |to hold: | |

|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to | | |hold | | |voting rights: | |

+------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------++------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------++------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+

+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+



| | | |13. Additional information: | |

|14. Contact name: |David Clueit | | |Hargreave Hale Ltd |

|15. Contact telephone number:|01253 754739 |

+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------++-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------++-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+

