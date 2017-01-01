European Commission Prohibits Deutsche Börse-LSEG Merger

6:29a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSE.L) announced the European Commission has decided to prohibit the recommended all-share merger between LSEG and Deutsche Börse (DBOEY.PK, DBOEF.PK). Despite the remedies offered by the companies, the European Commission concluded that the merger would significantly impede effective competition in the common market. Accordingly, the proposed Scheme of Arrangement of LSEG and the proposed Exchange Offer for Deutsche Börse Shares have lapsed, and the Cooperation Agreement has been terminated. As a consequence, the proposed sale of LCH SA by LSEG and LCH Group to Euronext N.V. will also terminate.

LSEG noted that the announcement by the European Commission details its concerns around the viability of the LCH SA remedy, and its assessment that the improved remedy proposal submitted by the merger parties did not adequately address these concerns. LSEG said it offered a clear cut structural remedy which included guaranteed access to MTS trade feeds for three years. LSEG stated that it is confident in its prospects as a standalone business.



Advertisement

As part of the merger, LSEG had previously announced that it would pay a special dividend to shareholders, contingent on completion of the merger. LSEG said it intends to honour the capital return commitment, and accordingly, now plans to initiate an on-market share buyback of 200 million pounds, an amount broadly equivalent to the return it would have made had the merger with Deutsche Börse proceeded as planned.

Deutsche Börse stated that the company is well-positioned on a stand-alone basis to compete at a global level with other market infrastructure players. With its growth strategy "Accelerate", the Management Board and Supervisory Board aim to ensure Deutsche Börse is ranked amongst the leading providers in all of its business segments. Over the medium term, the company expects to increase consolidated net profit by 10 percent to 15 percent per annum.

Joachim Faber, chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG, said: "The prohibition is a setback for Europe, the Capital Markets Union and the bridge between continental Europe and Great Britain. A rare opportunity to create a global market infrastructure provider based in Europe and to strengthen the global competitiveness of Europe's financial markets has been missed."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



