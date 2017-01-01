Swiss Investor Confidence Highest Since Jan 2014: Survey

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Swiss financial analysts' economic expectations for the next six months strengthened for a seventh consecutive month in March to the highest level in more than three years, results of a survey by the Credit Suisse bank and the CFA Society Switzerland showed Wednesday.



The Credit Suisse CFA Society Switzerland Indicator rose to 29.6 from 19.4 in February. The latest score was the highest since January 2014. The latest survey was conducted between March 13 and 27.

Seventy percent of the survey respondents considered economic activity to be in a "normal" state at present, the report said. Further, the majority of the survey respondents expect to see no change in economic activity in the Eurozone and the USA.

The share of those surveyed expecting Swiss inflation to climb over the next six months eased sharply in March to 46.2 percent from 64.5 percent. Similarly, the proportion of respondents expecting further appreciation in the Swiss franc also dropped and more than half of them foresee a depreciation.

