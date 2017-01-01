Iceland PPI Continues To Fall In February

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's producer prices continued its declining trend in February, figures from Statistics Iceland showed Wednesday.



The producer price index fell 5.5 percent year-over-year in February, faster than the 5.3 percent decrease in January. The measure has been falling since January 2016.

Domestic market producer prices dropped 3.3 percent annually in February and prices in the foreign market dipped by 6.4 percent.

Month-on-month, producer prices slid 1.4 percent from January, when it increased by 0.8 percent.

