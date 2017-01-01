Street Set For Mixed Opening

7:10a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The market is keenly waiting for the Pending home sales index as well as a couple of Fed speeches on Wednesday. The early indication from Future Index market point to a mixed opening for Wall Street. Asian shares closed in a mixed note, while European shares are trading mostly higher.

As of 6.15 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 18 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 0.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were adding 1.75 points.

U.S. stocks closed mostly higher on Tuesday. The Dow climbed 150.52 points or 0.7 percent to 20,701.50, the Nasdaq rose 34.77 points or 0.6 percent to 5,875.14 and the S&P 500 advanced 16.98 points or 0.7 percent to 2,358.57.

On the economic front, the Mortgage Bankers' Association's mortgage applications for the week will be published at 7.00 am ET. In the previous month, the composite index declined 2.7 percent and purchase index were down 2.0 percent.

Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak at the DZ Bank-OMFIF International Capital Markets Conference in Frankfurt, Germany, with audience and media Q&A at 9.20 am ET.



National Association of Realtors' Pending home sales index for February will be published at 10.00 am ET. The economists are looking for growth consensus of 2.4 percent, while it declined 2.8 percent last year.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be issued at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week the crude oil inventories were 5.00 million barrels, while gasoline inventories recorded a decline of 2.8 million barrels.

Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will speak on economic outlook to the Boston Economic Club in Boston at 11.20 am ET.

2-year floating rate note or FRN auction will be held at 11.30 am ET, while 7-year Treasury note auction is scheduled at 11.00 am ET.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will deliver a presentation to the Forecasters Club of New York titled "From Sustained Recovery to Sustainable Growth: What a Difference Four Years Makes," in New York, N.Y., with audience and media Q&A at 1.15 PM ET.

In the corporate segment, Stada Arzneimittel AG reported fourth quarter loss 14.3 million euros or 0.23 euros per share, compared to profit of 20.5 million euros or 0.33 euros per share last year. The company said its executive board confirmed both the guidance for 2017 as well as the strategic outlook for 2019 that had been raised on March 17.

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (JCAP), a real estate investment trust, announced the promotion of Kelly Luttrell to Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective May 3. She succeeds William Drummond, who will retire from the Company.

London Stock Exchange Group plc announced that the European Commission has decided to prohibit the recommended the merger between LSEG and Deutsche Börse. Despite the remedies offered by the companies, the European Commission concluded that the merger would significantly impede effective competition in the common market. Accordingly, the proposed Scheme of Arrangement of LSEG and the proposed Exchange Offer for Deutsche Börse Shares have lapsed, and the Cooperation Agreement has been terminated.

LSEG said it offered a clear cut structural remedy which included guaranteed access to MTS trade feeds for three years.

Asian stocks closed mostly higher on Wednesday. Chinese shares were down. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 11.63 points or 0.36 percent to 3,241.31. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 46.18 points or 0.19 percent to close at 24,392.05.

Japanese shares finished marginally higher. The Nikkei 225 closed up 14.61 points or 0.08 percent at 19,217.48 while the broader Topix index fell 0.18 percent to 1,542.07.

Australian shares were in the green, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index closing 52.30 points or 0.90 percent higher at 5,873.50. The broader All Ordinaries index jumped 50.30 points or 0.86 percent to finish at 5,910.70.

European shares are trading mixed. The CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 3.04 points or 0.06 percent, the German DAX is gaining 41.24 points 0.34 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is slipping 12.51 points or 0.17 percent and the Swiss Market Index is climbing 15.80 points or 0.18 percent.

The Euro Stoxx 50 Index is adding 0.09 percent.

