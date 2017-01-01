Huntsman Reiterates That It Has Numerous Options Including Merger

7:24a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) Wednesday confirmed that the company has numerous options to increase shareholder value following the separation of its Pigments and Additives business. The options include a merger of equals transaction and it will be considering the options carefully.



Advertisement

Executive Chairman Jon Huntsman, in a Bloomberg article, commented that "a number of companies would be suitable merger candidates."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



