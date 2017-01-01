Mar 29, 7:46 a.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register
Huntsman US4470111075

Huntsman Reiterates That It Has Numerous Options Including Merger

7:24a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntsman Corp. (HUN) Wednesday confirmed that the company has numerous options to increase shareholder value following the separation of its Pigments and Additives business. The options include a merger of equals transaction and it will be considering the options carefully.

Advertisement

Executive Chairman Jon Huntsman, in a Bloomberg article, commented that "a number of companies would be suitable merger candidates."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! Praise/Criticism?