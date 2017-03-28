DGAP-DD: mic AG (english)

7:37a.m.

DGAP-DD: mic AG english

^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

29.03.2017 / 13:21 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Name and legal form: CL Vermögensverwaltungs GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Person closely associated with: Title: Dr. First name: Christoph Last name(s): Ludwig Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



Advertisement

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

mic AG

b) LEI

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000A0KF6S5

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 0.95 EUR 86887.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 0.95 EUR 86887.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-03-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

29.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: mic AG Denisstr. 1b 80335 München Germany Internet: www.mic-ag.eu

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

34047 29.03.2017

°

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



