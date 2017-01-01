Gold On Hold As UK Triggers Brexit

7:52a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures inched down from monthly highs Wednesday morning, even yesterday's rally in U.S. stocks appears to have fizzled out.

Gold for April was down $3 at $1255 an ounce, trimming strong recent gains fueled by risk aversion.



In Europe, the EU has confirmed it received notice from the UK triggering Brexit's Article 50, paving the way for separation.

Also, London Stock Exchange Group plc announced the European Commission has decided to prohibit its recommended all-share merger with Germany's Deutsche Börse.

Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans, Boston Fed President Rosengren and San Francisco Fed President John Williams are on tap to talk about the U.S. economy this morning.

Pending home sales for February is scheduled for 10 a.m. Eastern Time.

