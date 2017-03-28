DGAP-DD: Elmos Semiconductor AG (english)
8:29a.m.
DGAP-DD: Elmos Semiconductor AG english
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
29.03.2017 / 14:13 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: First name: Thomas Last name(s): Lehner
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
Elmos Semiconductor AG
b) LEI
529900UMKKDCAP4P4H63
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0005677108
b) Nature of the transaction
Exercise of share options to purchase shares (transaction according to Art. 10 Sec. 2 lit. f) Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/522) Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) 7.4900 EUR 9362.5000 EUR
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume 7.4900 EUR 9362.5000 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-28; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
29.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Language: English Company: Elmos Semiconductor AG Heinrich-Hertz-Str. 1 44227 Dortmund Germany Internet: http://www.elmos.com
End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------
34027 29.03.2017
°