Paychex Inc. Reports 10% Increase In Q3 Earnings

PENFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Paychex Inc. (PAYX) reported earnings for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line climbed to $199.3 million, or $0.55 per share. This was up from $180.4 million, or $0.50 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.7% to $795.8 million. This was up from $752.6 million last year.

Paychex Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $199.3 Mln. vs. $180.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.55 vs. $0.50 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.0% -Revenue (Q3): $795.8 Mln vs. $752.6 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.7%

