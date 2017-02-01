Bombardier And CityJet Confirm Order For Four Addl CRJ900 Aircraft

MONTREAL (dpa-AFX) - Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced that Dublin-based regional carrier, CityJet has exercised the four options that were part of a purchase agreement announced on February 1, 2017. That agreement included a firm order for six CRJ900 aircraft and options for four more. Upon delivery, the aircraft will operate under wet lease in the SAS network.



Based on the list price of the CRJ900 aircraft, the order is valued at approximately US$467 million, now that all options have been exercised.

