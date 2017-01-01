NuVasive Receives 510(k) Clearance For CoRoent Small Interbody System

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) announced U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance of the CoRoent Small Interbody System indicated for intervertebral body fusion at multiple contiguous levels in the cervical spine. The company said this marks the first U.S. clearance for a cervical cage to be used at up to four contiguous levels. The NuVasive CoRoent Small Interbody System is an interbody cage manufactured from PEEK-Optima that provides stabilization of the spinal motion segment while fusion takes place.



"The ability to treat multi-level cervical disc degeneration in patients displaying cervical radiculopathy and myelopathy is a meaningful advancement for spine surgeons," said Jason Hannon, NuVasive's president and COO.

