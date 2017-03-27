DGAP-DD: MorphoSys AG (english)
^ Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
29.03.2017 / 17:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
Title: Dr. First name: Malte Last name(s): Peters
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
MorphoSys AG
b) LEI
529900493806K77LRE72
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share ISIN: DE0006632003
b) Nature of the transaction
Purchase of 9,505 shares as part of his reumuneration as member of the Managing Board (issuer's own shares)
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s) not numberable not numberable
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
2017-03-27; UTC+2
f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Language: English Company: MorphoSys AG Semmelweisstr. 7 82152 Planegg Germany Internet: www.morphosys.com
