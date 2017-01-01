European Markets Finished Slightly Higher After Brexit Process Begins

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Wednesday's session with modest gains. The markets got off to a positive start, but pared their gains ahead of today's announcement from the U.K. Traders reacted to the news that Article 50 had been triggered with relative calm in the afternoon.

The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union as Britons wished and can look forward with optimism and hope that the best days are ahead, Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday, after announcing that her letter invoking Article 50 that triggers the Brexit process was delivered to the European Union.

"This is an historic moment from which there can be no turning back," May said in her statement in the House of Commons. "Britain is leaving the European Union."

She spoke shortly after the UK envoy Tim Barrow delivered the letter to the European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels around 13.20 CET. With this, the formal process of exiting the EU began, which must conclude in two years.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.30 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 0.29 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.41 percent.

The DAX of Germany climbed 0.44 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 0.45 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.41 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.75 percent.



In Frankfurt, Siemens advanced 0.52 percent. The company plans to keep the majority stake in its healthcare unit Healthineers after an IPO or spin-off, CEO Joe Kaeser told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft in an interview.

Volkswagen rose 0.11 percent. The automaker would recall more than 572,000 vehicles in china to address a potential problem caused by panoramic sunroofs, the country's quality regulator said.

Drug-maker Stada increased 0.23 percent after confirming its 2017 outlook.

Deutsche Bank climbed 1.32 percent after its U.K. subsidiary Deutsch DB Group Services agreed to pay a record $775 million in fines for rigging interest rates in a multi-bank conspiracy.

In Paris, Engie gained 2.95 percent after announcing it would return its Pelican Point plant in South Australia to full capacity.

In London, Tesco slid 0.50 percent after its boss Dave Lewis defended the supermarket's takeover of Booker Group.

Tour operator TUI dropped 1.06 percent after reiterating its full-year guidance.

London Stock Exchange jumped 2.71 percent after the European Commission has decided to prohibit the recommended all-share merger between the exchange and Deutsche Börse. Deutsche Börse also gained 1.70 percent in Frankfurt.

Norsk Hydro rallied 1.68 percent in Oslo after JPMorgan Chase said it sees scope for earnings upgrades at the company.

Germany's import prices increased at the fastest pace in nearly six years in February, figures from Destatis showed Wednesday.

Import prices climbed by more-than-expected 7.4 percent year-on-year in February, the highest rise since April 2011, when prices surged 7.6 percent.

Economists had forecast an annual growth of 7 percent. Prices had increased 6 percent in January and 3.5 percent in December.

At the same time, export prices climbed 2.5 percent in February from the same period of previous year, faster than January's 1.8 percent increase.

French consumer sentiment remained unchanged in March, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday. The consumer confidence index came in at 100 in March, the same as in February and in line with expectations.

UK mortgage approvals declined in February and consumer credit growth slowed from January, the Bank of England reported Wednesday. The number of loans approved for house purchases fell to 68,315 in February from 69,114 in January. Approvals were forecast to remain at 69,100.

After reporting a steep drop in U.S. pending home sales in the previous month, the National Association of Realtors released a report on Wednesday showing that pending sales rebounded by much more than expected in the month of February.

NAR said its pending home sales index spiked by 5.5 percent to 112.3 in February from 106.4 in January. Economists had expected pending home sales to jump by 2.4 percent.

