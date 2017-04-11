GNW-News: Sika AG: SCHENKER-WINKLER HOLDING REJECTS THE BOARD'S DIVIDEND PROPOSAL (english)

Sika AG: SCHENKER-WINKLER HOLDING REJECTS THE BOARD'S DIVIDEND PROPOSAL

Sika AG / Sika AG: SCHENKER-WINKLER HOLDING REJECTS THE BOARD'S DIVIDEND PROPOSAL . Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Schenker-Winkler Holding AG (SWH) announced today that it rejects the Board's proposal to pay out a dividend of CHF 102 per bearer share and will propose a dividend of CHF 96 per bearer share at the Annual General Meeting of April 11, 2017. The Board of Sika will comment on SWH's proposal in due course.

CONTACT Dominik Slappnig Corporate Communications and Investor Relations +41 58 436 68 21 slappnig.dominik@ch.sika.com

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 97 countries around the world and manufactures in over 190 factories. Its more than 17,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 5.75 billion in 2016.

Source: Sika AG via GlobeNewswire

