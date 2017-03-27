Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc : Further re D Share Offer

12:52p.m.

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc

The Board is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 27 March 2017 (the "Offer"), the Offer for 'D' shares of 1p each will not now close on 3 April 2017 but will be extended until 5 April 2017.



Advertisement

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8100

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc via GlobeNewswire

B640GZ4R61

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



