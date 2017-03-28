CORRECTION - Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc : Net Asset Value(s)

1:20p.m.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

29 March 2017

CORRECTION - Net Asset Value

Correction of RNS published at 17:07 on 28 March 2017 - The net asset value of the Ordinary shares was incorrectly stated at 87.7 pence per share. This should have announced a net asset value of the Ordinary shares of 85.7 pence per share.

28 March 2017



The Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 27 March 2017 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 85.7 pence per share ex dividend.

The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 2.0 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on 28 April 2017, subject to approval at the AGM, to those shareholders on the register on 24 March 2017.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Buchanan/Kate Tidbury Octopus Investments Limited Tel: 0800 316 2295

