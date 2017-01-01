Poll Shows Trump Less Trusted Than Major Media Outlets

1:21p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump is seen as less trustworthy than three major television news outlets, according to the results of a Monmouth University Poll.

The poll examined whether Americans are more likely to trust Trump as an information source compared to ABC News, MSNBC, and Fox News.

Fifty-three percent of Americans said they would trust ABC News more, while 28 percent said they are more likely to trust Trump.



Versus MSNBC, 47 percent trust the liberal leaning cable channel more compared to the 33 percent that trust the president more.

When pitted against Fox News, only 17 percent trust Trump more, 37 percent trust the conservative news outlet more and 36 percent trust both about equally.

Monmouth noted Americans who identify as Republican are more likely to have confidence in Trump over any of the news sources tested in the poll.

"If you are a Republican, Trump is a font of truth," said Patrick Murray, director of the independent Monmouth University Polling Institute. "For other Americans, not so much."

The greater trust in the media comes even though a majority of Americans think some traditional major news sources like TV and newspapers report fake news stories.

Sixty-three percent of Americans said major media outlets report "fake news," including 27 percent who believe this happens regularly and 36 percent who say it happens occasionally.

Monmouth said Republicans and independents are more likely than Democrats to say that major media outlets transmit fake news stories.

The survey of 801 adults was conducted March 2nd through 5th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

(Photo: Michael Vadon)

