WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Wednesday afternoon, but is little changed overall. Traders have had a relatively subdued reaction to the start of the Brexit process in Europe today. Economic data was on the light side Wednesday, but traders are looking forward to the release of tomorrow's GDP report.

A key official at the Federal Reserve sees interest rates rising at a anemic pace over the next two years.

The Fed has projected two more rate increases in 2017, but Chicago Fed President Charles Evans thinks it's possible that only one will be warranted.

"My current dual mandate outlook allows me to support another one or two increases this year," Evans said in remarks prepared for delivery at the DZ Bank-OMFIF International Capital Markets Conference in Frankfurt.

"For the first time in quite a while, I see more notable upside risks to growth," he said. "A lot will depend on how the fiscal and international issues play out."

After reporting a steep drop in U.S. pending home sales in the previous month, the National Association of Realtors released a report on Wednesday showing that pending sales rebounded by much more than expected in the month of February.



NAR said its pending home sales index spiked by 5.5 percent to 112.3 in February from 106.4 in January. Economists had expected pending home sales to jump by 2.4 percent.

The dollar has climbed to over a 1-week high of $1.0750 against the Euro Wednesday afternoon from an early low of $1.0826.

Germany's import prices increased at the fastest pace in nearly six years in February, figures from Destatis showed Wednesday.

Import prices climbed by more-than-expected 7.4 percent year-on-year in February, the highest rise since April 2011, when prices surged 7.6 percent.

Economists had forecast an annual growth of 7 percent. Prices had increased 6 percent in January and 3.5 percent in December.

At the same time, export prices climbed 2.5 percent in February from the same period of previous year, faster than January's 1.8 percent increase.

French consumer sentiment remained unchanged in March, survey results from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday. The consumer confidence index came in at 100 in March, the same as in February and in line with expectations.

The United Kingdom is leaving the European Union as Britons wished and can look forward with optimism and hope that the best days are ahead, Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday, after announcing that her letter invoking Article 50 that triggers the Brexit process was delivered to the European Union.

"This is an historic moment from which there can be no turning back," May said in her statement in the House of Commons. "Britain is leaving the European Union."

She spoke shortly after the UK envoy Tim Barrow delivered the letter to the European Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels around 13.20 CET. With this, the formal process of exiting the EU began, which must conclude in two years.

The buck slipped to a low of $1.2475 against the pound sterling after Article 50 was invoked, but has since bounced back to around $1.2415.

UK mortgage approvals declined in February and consumer credit growth slowed from January, the Bank of England reported Wednesday. The number of loans approved for house purchases fell to 68,315 in February from 69,114 in January. Approvals were forecast to remain at 69,100.

Bank of Japan board member Takehiro Sato said labor market reforms will strengthen monetary easing effects and the inflation rate will increase.

In Japan, some labor market practices could be constraints on raising long-term inflation expectations, Sato said in a speech at Yale University in New Haven on Tuesday. Therefore, labor market reform should be actively pursued.

"Given that there is an increasing sense of labor shortage caused by the population decline, now is an ideal time to take a step forward in labor market reform," Sato said.

The greenback fell to a low of Y110.708 against the Japanese Yen Wednesday, but has since rebounded to around Y111.125.

Retail sales in Japan were up a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on month in February, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Wednesday. That missed forecasts for 0.3 percent but was unchanged from the January reading following a downward revision from 0.5 percent.

