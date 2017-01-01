Gold Stocks Move Higher Despite Drop In Price Of Metal

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After initially showing a lack of direction, gold stocks have moved mostly higher over the course of the trading session on Wednesday. Reflecting the strength in the sector, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has climbed by 1.4 percent.



The gains by gold stocks come despite a decrease by the price of the precious metal, as gold for April delivery fell $1.90 to $1,253.70 an ounce.

