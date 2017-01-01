Mar 29, 4:52 p.m., New York
Nasdaq Composite Index XC0009694271

Gold Stocks Move Higher Despite Drop In Price Of Metal

3:54p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After initially showing a lack of direction, gold stocks have moved mostly higher over the course of the trading session on Wednesday. Reflecting the strength in the sector, the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index has climbed by 1.4 percent.

The gains by gold stocks come despite a decrease by the price of the precious metal, as gold for April delivery fell $1.90 to $1,253.70 an ounce.

