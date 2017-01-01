Progress Software Corp Q1 Earnings Advance 26%

4:35p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progress Software Corp (PRGS) released a profit for its first quarter that gained ground from last year.

The company said its bottom line rose to $27.13 million, or $0.34 per share. This was higher than $21.53 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $91.20 million. This was up from $90.24 million last year.

Progress Software Corp earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $27.13 Mln. vs. $21.53 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.0% -EPS (Q1): $0.34 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.9% -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q1): $91.20 Mln vs. $90.24 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.1%

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.35 - $0.37 Next quarter revenue guidance: $89 - $92 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.64 - $1.69 Full year revenue guidance: $388 - $396 Mln

