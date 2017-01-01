Yen Falls Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen fell to a 6-day low of 111.42 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day low of 138.72 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 111.04 and 138.09, respectively.

Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 119.84 and 111.75 from yesterday's closing quotes of 119.54 and 111.41, respectively.

If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 113.00 against the greenback, 141.00 against the pound, 122.00 against the euro and 113.00 against the franc.

