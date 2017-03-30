DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA to Be the Engine of Digital Change in the Port of Hamburg (english)

HHLA Financial Year 2016

* Chairwoman of the Executive Board, Angela Titzrath: HHLA has a solid foundation

* Slightly better result in 2016, stable performance expected for 2017

* Challenging environment requires search for new growth opportunities

By developing digital businesses and digitalising its technological solutions, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) intends to create new growth opportunities moving forward. On the occasion of the financial press conference of the publicly listed company on 30 March 2017, Angela Titzrath, Chairwoman of the Executive Board, emphasises HHLA's strengths as an innovative company with years of experience in the container business and a very successful Intermodal segment.



HHLA has a solid foundation, says Angela Titzrath, who has headed the company since 1 January 2017. At the same time, she makes clear that its existing strengths do not automatically guarantee long-term security, given the persistently challenging environment for the company's business. The Chairwoman of the Executive Board calls for a quick solution to the outstanding points, that arose following the decision by the Federal Administrative Court on the dredging of the river Elbe. "The earlier the work begins, the better," she says.

In order to successfully and sustainably increase HHLA's value, the intention is to establish digitalisation as a new business area within the company. "We operate at an essential interface for the transport chain," says Angela Titzrath. This not only enables HHLA to identify commercially successful digital initiatives, she continues, but also to put them into practice with partners for the benefit of the company. "HHLA is to be the engine of digital change in the Port of Hamburg," says the Chairwoman of the Executive Board. Furthermore, she does not rule out investments by HHLA in terminals outside of Hamburg. "If Hamburg is the gateway to the world, then sometimes we have to pass through the gate to look around with eager eyes and see where other attractive opportunities may lie."

Stable Performance Expected for the 2017 Financial Year The Executive Board of HHLA is expecting a stable performance in 2017. In view of the partially volatile operating environment, an operating result (EBIT) in the range of EUR 130 million to EUR 160 million is forecast for the Group. For the listed Port Logistics subgroup an EBIT in the range of EUR 115 million to EUR 145 million is anticipated. Whereas roughly similar volumes to last year are expected for container handling, the positive trend in container transport should continue. At Group level this should mean that revenue remains at the same level as in the previous year.

Slight Increase in Throughput, Significant Growth in Transport In 2016, HHLA reported Group revenue of nearly EUR 1.2 billion. The Port Logistics subgroup generated revenue of approximately EUR 1.1 billion. Both the Group and the subgroup have thereby exceeded the previous year's figure by 3.1 %. While the operating result (EBIT) for the Group went up by 4.8 % to EUR 164.0 million, the operating result of the Port Logistics subgroup increased by 4.7 % to EUR 147.6 million. The operating result (EBIT) was thereby slightly above the figure forecast last autumn.

Largely due to the two HHLA rail subsidiaries, the volume of containers transported rose by 6.8 % to 1.4 million standard containers (TEU). With a total of 6.7 million TEU, the Container segment handled 1.5 % more boxes compared to 2015.

Dividend Proposal for 2016 At the Annual General Meeting to be held on 21 June 2017, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board of HHLA will propose to distribute a stable dividend at the previous year's level of EUR 0.59 per dividend-entitled Class A share for the Port Logistics subgroup.

Key Figures HHLA Group

in EUR million 2016 2015 Change Revenue 1,177.7 1,141.8 3.1 % EBITDA 286.4 281.4 1.8 % EBIT 164.0 156.5 4.8 % EBIT margin in % 13.9 13.7 0.2 pp Profit after tax 105.1 95.8 9.6 % Profit after tax and minority interests 73.0 66.7 9.5 % Container throughput in thousand TEU 6,658 6,561 1.5 % Container transport in thousand TEU 1,408 1,318 6.8 % 31.12.2016 31.12.2015 Change Equity ratio in % 31.5 33.2 - 1.7 pp Employees 5,528 5,345 3.4 % Key Figures Port Logistics Subgroup1,2

in EUR million 2016 2015 Change Revenue 1,146.0 1,111.0 3.1 % EBITDA 265.3 261.2 1.6 % EBIT 147.6 141.1 4.7 % EBIT margin in % 12.9 12.7 0.2 pp Profit after tax and minority interests 63.7 58.9 8.1 % Dividend in EUR per Class A share3 0.59 0.59 0.0 % 1 Before consolidation between subgroups. 2 Class A shares 3 2016: Dividend proposal

