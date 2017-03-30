DGAP-News: Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG: PWO Supervisory Board extends contract of Bernd Bartmann (english)

Press Release

Oberkirch, March 30, 2017 - In yesterday's meeting, the Supervisory Board of Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG extended Bernd Bartmann's contract. As is customary for all PWO Management Board members who have reached the age of sixty, the duration of the new contract is three years. Bernd Bartmann is thereby appointed until December 31, 2020 and will continue to lead the commercial operations.

"At PWO, commercial operations encompass a broad area ranging from finance, controlling and personnel to legal, organization and risk management. Mr. Bartmann is also responsible for positioning PWO on the capital market. For more than ten years, he has led his area on par with international standards, thus safeguarding the Group's global expansion. We are pleased that we will be able to continue shaping PWO's future with Bernd Bartmann," said Karl M. Schmidhuber, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG.

Bernd Bartmann has been a member of the PWO AG Management Board since January 1, 2005. His current contract expires on December 31, 2017.

Progress-Werk Oberkirch AG The Management Board

PWO company profile PWO is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of advanced metal components and systems in lightweight construction for automobile safety and comfort. The Group has developed a unique knowledge in the forming and joining of metals over the course of its more than 95-year history since it was founded in 1919. The German location at Oberkirch today employs around 1,500 staff members. PWO is globally represented with further sites in China, Canada, Mexico, and Czechia. The Group employs a total of approximately 3,200 staff members.

PW0 is a partner to the global automotive industry for the development and production of innovative products in the divisions of "Mechanical components for electrical and electronic applications," "Safety components for airbags, seats and steering" and "Components and subsystems for vehicle bodies and chassis."

